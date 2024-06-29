Apache RTR 160 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacityApache RTR 160 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dark Edition is 12 L litres. It offers many features like Display, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 12 L
Length: 2085 mm
Max Power: 17.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection