HT Auto

TVS Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition

4 out of 5
TVS Apache RTR 160 Front Right View
TVS Apache RTR 160 Engine
TVS Apache RTR 160 Fuel Tank
TVS Apache RTR 160 Seat
TVS Apache RTR 160 Speedometer
TVS Apache RTR 160 Exhaust View
1.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 160 Key Specs
Engine160 cc
Power17.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
Max Speed107 kmph
View all Apache RTR 160 specs and features

Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition Latest Updates

Apache RTR 160 falls under Sports Naked Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition in Delhi is Rs. 1.41 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 12 L
  • Length: 2085 mm
  • Max Power: 17.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
  • Engine Type: SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    • ...Read More

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition Price

    Dark Edition
    ₹1.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    160 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,20,420
    RTO
    9,633
    Insurance
    10,715
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,40,768
    EMI@3,026/mo
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    12 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2085 mm
    Wheelbase
    1300 mm
    Kerb Weight
    137 kg
    Height
    1105 mm
    ABS
    Single Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    107 kmph
    Max Power
    17.6 PS @ 9250 rpm
    Engine Type
    SI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
    Max Torque
    13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Displacement
    160 cc
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Riding Modes
    Rain,Sports,Urban
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Display
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 6 Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    TVS Apache RTR 160 Dark Edition EMI
    EMI2,723 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,26,691
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,26,691
    Interest Amount
    36,694
    Payable Amount
    1,63,385

    TVS Apache RTR 160 other Variants

    Drum
    ₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,19,420
    RTO
    9,553
    Insurance
    10,698
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,39,671
    EMI@3,002/mo
    Disc
    ₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    Disc Bluetooth
    ₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    159.7 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

