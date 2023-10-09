TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 2.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Kapurthala starts from Rs. 2.84 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RR 310 dealers and showrooms in Kapurthala for best offers. TVS Apache RR 310 on road price breakup in Kapurthala includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the TVS Apache RR 310 is mainly compared to KTM 200 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs in Kapurthala, TVS Apache RTR 310 which starts at Rs. 2.43 Lakhs in Kapurthala and Honda CBR300R starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Kapurthala. Variants On-Road Price TVS Apache RR 310 ABS ₹ 2.84 Lakhs