|Engine
|312.12 cc
The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition, is listed at ₹2.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Apache RTR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition is available in 4 colour options: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Sepang Blue, Arsenal Black.
The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.
In the Apache RTR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the Yamaha YZF-R2 priced between ₹2.31 Lakhs - 2.53 Lakhs.
The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch and Multi-function Lock.