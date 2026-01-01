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Apache RTR 310PriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Apache RTR 310 Right View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Headlight View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Handle Bar View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Disc Break View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Engine View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Seat View
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.12 cc
View all Apache RTR 310 specs and features

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Prices

The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition, is listed at ₹2.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Colours

The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition is available in 4 colour options: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Sepang Blue, Arsenal Black.

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the Yamaha YZF-R2 priced between ₹2.31 Lakhs - 2.53 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch and Multi-function Lock.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Price

Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition

₹2.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,48,990
RTO
23,023
Insurance
13,529
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,85,542
EMI@6,137/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1991 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm
Height
1154 mm
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Width
831 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate - 7 Plate Design, RT Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Solid Die-Cast Aluminium Swingarm directly hinged monoshocks, pre-load adjustable
Front Suspension
USD fork 41 mm diameter

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
TVS Apache RTR 310 Black Diamond Edition EMI
EMI5,524 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,56,987
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,56,987
Interest Amount
74,432
Payable Amount
3,31,419

TVS Apache RTR 310 other Variants

Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow Base

₹2.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,42,390
RTO
19,391
Insurance
14,094
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,75,875
EMI@5,930/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base

₹2.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,42,390
RTO
19,391
Insurance
14,094
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,75,875
EMI@5,930/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 310 Fiery Red Base

₹2.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,46,990
RTO
19,759
Insurance
14,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,80,935
EMI@6,038/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter

₹2.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,48,990
RTO
19,919
Insurance
12,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,81,786
EMI@6,057/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 310 BTO Dynamic [2025]

₹3.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,000
RTO
22,000
Insurance
13,314
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,10,314
EMI@6,670/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 310 BTO Dynamic Pack [2025]

₹3.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,85,000
RTO
22,800
Insurance
13,482
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,21,282
EMI@6,906/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Apache RTR 310 Limited Edition

₹3.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,89,940
RTO
23,195
Insurance
15,049
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,28,184
EMI@7,054/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

TVS Apache RTR 310 Alternatives

BMW G 310 RR

BMW G 310 RR

2.81 - 2.99 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310vsG 310 RR
Yamaha YZF-R2

Yamaha YZF-R2

2.31 - 2.53 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310vsYZF-R2
TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RR 310

2.78 - 3.37 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310vsApache RR 310
CFMoto 300NK

CFMoto 300NK

2.29 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310vs300NK
Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Dominar 400

2.03 Lakhs
Apache RTR 310vsDominar 400

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