TVS Apache RTR 310 Front Left View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Front Right View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Left View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Rear Right View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Right View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Top View
TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter

2.53 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Apache RTR 310 Key Specs
Engine312.12 cc
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Prices

The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter, is listed at ₹2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Mileage

All variants of the Apache RTR 310 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Colours

The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter is available in 4 colour options: Fiery Red, Fury Yellow, Sepang Blue, Arsenal Black.

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Engine and Transmission

The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter is powered by a 312.12 cc engine.

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Apache RTR 310's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs or the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs.

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Specs & Features

The Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port, Display and Projector Headlights.

TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Price

Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter

₹2.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,21,240
RTO
17,699
Insurance
13,669
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,52,608
EMI@5,430/mo
TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
1991 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm
Height
1154 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
831 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R17,Rear :-150/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
150 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
62.1 mm
Max Torque
28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
312.12 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel-Injected, Liquid-Cooled, Spark Ignited Reverse-Inclined Engine
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
80 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
USD fork 41 mm diameter

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Sports,Urban,Super Moto
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Transparent Clutch Cover, Drag-Torque Control
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lead Acid
TVS Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base without QuickShifter EMI
EMI4,887 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,27,347
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,27,347
Interest Amount
65,847
Payable Amount
2,93,194

TVS Apache RTR 310 other Variants

Apache RTR 310 Fury Yellow Base

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,36,890
RTO
18,951
Insurance
13,983
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,824
EMI@5,800/mo
Apache RTR 310 Arsenal Black Base

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,36,890
RTO
18,951
Insurance
13,983
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,824
EMI@5,800/mo
Apache RTR 310 Fiery Red Base

₹2.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,41,490
RTO
19,319
Insurance
14,076
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,74,885
EMI@5,908/mo
Apache RTR 310 BTO Dynamic [2025]

₹3.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,000
RTO
22,000
Insurance
13,314
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,10,314
EMI@6,670/mo
Apache RTR 310 BTO Dynamic Pack [2025]

₹3.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,85,000
RTO
22,800
Insurance
13,482
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,21,282
EMI@6,906/mo
Apache RTR 310 Limited Edition

₹3.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,86,690
RTO
22,935
Insurance
13,511
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,23,136
EMI@6,945/mo
