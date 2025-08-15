TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Khambhalia starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] dealers and showrooms in Khambhalia for best offers.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Khambhalia includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Khambhalia (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Khambhalia (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Khambhalia (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).