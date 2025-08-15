TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers.
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Gurugram (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Gurugram (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Gurugram (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).