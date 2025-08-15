hamburger icon
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] On Road Price in Dahod

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Front Left View
1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dahod
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Price in

Dahod
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Dahod starts from Rs. 1.77 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] dealers and showrooms in Dahod for best offers. Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Dahod includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Dahod (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Dahod (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Dahod (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD ₹ 1.77 Lakhs

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Variant Wise Price List in

Dahod
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD

₹1.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,990
RTO
9,299
Insurance
12,337
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Dahod)
1,76,626
EMI@3,796/mo
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] FAQs

The on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Dahod is Rs. 1.77 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Dahod amount to Rs. 9,299, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Dahod is Rs. 3,581.
The insurance charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Dahod are Rs. 12,337, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

