What is the on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Bhawanipatna? The on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Bhawanipatna is Rs. 1.77 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Bhawanipatna? The RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Bhawanipatna amount to Rs. 9,299, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Bhawanipatna? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Bhawanipatna is Rs. 3,581.