TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] On Road Price in Baruipur

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Front Left View
1.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Baruipur
Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Price in

Baruipur
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price in Baruipur starts from Rs. 1.82 Lakhs. Visit your nearest TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] dealers and showrooms in Baruipur for best offers. Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] on road price breakup in Baruipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] is mainly compared to TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in Baruipur (Rs. 1.49 Lakhs), Bajaj Pulsar NS200 price in Baruipur (Rs. 1.6 Lakhs) and KTM 125 Duke 2025 price in Baruipur (Rs. 1.75 Lakhs).
Variants On-Road Price
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD ₹ 1.82 Lakhs

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] Variant Wise Price List in

Baruipur
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD

₹1.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
197.75 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,990
RTO
15,399
Insurance
12,317
On-Road Price in Kolkata
(Price not available in Baruipur)
1,81,706
EMI@3,906/mo
Add to Compare
Close

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] FAQs

The on-road price of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Baruipur is Rs. 1.82 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Baruipur amount to Rs. 15,399, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] in Baruipur is Rs. 3,684.
The insurance charges for TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] STD in Baruipur are Rs. 12,317, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

