What is the on-road price of TVS Apache RR 310 in Bokakhat? The on-road price of TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Bokakhat is Rs. 3.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for TVS Apache RR 310 in Bokakhat? The RTO charges for TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Bokakhat amount to Rs. 25,260, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for TVS Apache RR 310 in Bokakhat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RR 310 in Bokakhat is Rs. 6,329.