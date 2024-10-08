HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesTVSApache RR 310On Road Price in Bhilwara

TVS Apache RR 310 On Road Price in Bhilwara

TVS Apache RR 310 Front Right View
TVS Apache RR 310 Right Side View
TVS Apache RR 310 Fuel Tank
TVS Apache RR 310 Seat
TVS Apache RR 310 Model Name
TVS Apache RR 310 Rear Brake
2.75 - 2.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bhilwara
Apache RR 310 Price in Bhilwara

TVS Apache RR 310 on road price in Bhilwara starts from Rs. 3.12 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Apache RR 310 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.36 Lakhs in Bhilwara.

VariantsOn-Road Price
TVS Apache RR 310 Red Without Quickshifter₹ 3.12 Lakhs
TVS Apache RR 310 Red With Quickshifter₹ 3.31 Lakhs
TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey₹ 3.36 Lakhs
...Read More

TVS Apache RR 310 Variant Wise Price List in Bhilwara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Red Without Quickshifter

₹3.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
312.2 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,000
RTO
23,500
Insurance
13,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bhilwara)
3,12,142
EMI@6,709/mo
Red With Quickshifter

₹3.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
312.2 cc
View breakup

Bomber Grey

₹3.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
312.2 cc
View breakup

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
  • rhs image

    TVS Retron

    1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS ADV

    1.5 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS XL EV

    60,000 - 70,000*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • rhs image

    TVS Creon

    1.2 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

TVS Apache RR 310 News

Both motorcycles use the same engine but the Apache now gets revised internals.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs BMW G 310 RR: Which 310 cc motorcycle should you buy?
8 Oct 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
2 Oct 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 packs more power and electronics bumping up every aspect of the motorcycle in the process
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review: Your budget-friendly track buddy?
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter, and more.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched: Most important facts you should know
17 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
 TVS Apache RR 310 News

TVS Apache RR 310 Videos

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
27 Sept 2024
The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
26 Sept 2024
2021 TVS Apache RR 310 has been launched in India at a starting price of&nbsp; <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh.&nbsp;
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: Race track review
3 Sept 2021
The 2021 TVS Apache RR 310, launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.60 lakh (ex-showroom), gets several cosmetic tweaks as well as minor updates to its BS6 engine for a smoother and refined ride quality.
2021 TVS Apache RR 310: First Look
31 Aug 2021
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
TVS Apache RR 310 FAQs

The on-road price of TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Bhilwara is Rs. 3.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Bhilwara amount to Rs. 25,260, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for TVS Apache RR 310 in Bhilwara is Rs. 6,329.
The insurance charges for TVS Apache RR 310 Bomber Grey in Bhilwara are Rs. 14,085, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

