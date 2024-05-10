Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal TZ 3.3 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Tunwal TZ 3.3 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal TZ 3.3 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Surat, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Surat and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TZ 3.3 STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs