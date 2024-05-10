Tunwal TEM G33 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 92,000.
Visit your nearest
Tunwal TEM G33 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Tunwal TEM G33 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tunwal TEM G33 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Jaipur, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Jaipur and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Tunwal TEM G33 STD ₹ 92,000
*Ex-showroom price
