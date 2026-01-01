hamburger icon
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah

1.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Prices

The Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah, is priced at ₹1.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Range

The Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Colours

The Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah is available in 1 colour option: White.

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Battery & Range

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Specs & Features

The Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Price

Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah

₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,76,133
Insurance
5,323
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,81,456
EMI@3,900/mo
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
50-60 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Tunwal Storm Advance 2 Lithium Ion 30Ah EMI
EMI3,510 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,63,310
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,63,310
Interest Amount
47,300
Payable Amount
2,10,610

Tunwal Storm Advance 2 other Variants

Storm Advance 2 STD

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,990
EMI@2,901/mo
Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 28Ah

₹1.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,133
Insurance
4,885
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,54,018
EMI@3,310/mo
Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,133
Insurance
4,966
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,099
EMI@3,420/mo
view all specs and features

