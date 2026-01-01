The Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah, is priced at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah is available in 1 colour option: White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.
The Storm Advance 2 Lead Acid 32Ah has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.