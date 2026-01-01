hamburger icon
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah

1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Prices

The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Range

The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Colours

The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah is available in 1 colour option: Red.

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Battery & Range

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Honda Activa E priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.52 Lakhs.

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Specs & Features

The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Price

Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,133
Insurance
4,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,775
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Front Suspension
Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah EMI
EMI2,685 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,24,897
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,24,897
Interest Amount
36,174
Payable Amount
1,61,071

Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 other Variants

Storm ZX Advance 1 STD

₹1.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,14,990
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,990
EMI@2,472/mo
Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 28Ah

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,133
Insurance
4,561
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,694
EMI@2,874/mo
Storm ZX Advance 1 Lithium Ion 30Ah

₹1.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,133
Insurance
4,999
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,132
EMI@3,463/mo
view all specs and features

