The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah, is priced at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah is available in 1 colour option: Red.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Honda Activa E priced between ₹1.17 Lakhs - 1.52 Lakhs.
The Storm ZX Advance 1 Lead Acid 32Ah has Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.