Tunwal Lithino Li
View all Images

TUNWAL Lithino Li

Launched in Jan 2022

₹74,990 Ex-showroom price
Lithino Li Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 34.1 kmph

Lithino Li: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 83.6 km

Lithino Li: 105.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.53 hrs

Lithino Li: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.95 kwh

Lithino Li: 2.58 kwh

About Tunwal Lithino Li

Tunwal Lithino Li
Ampere Magnus EX
Front View
Footspace View
Headlight View
Right View
Tunwal Lithino Li Variants
Tunwal Lithino Li price starts at ₹ 74,990 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹74,990
25 kmph
100 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.58 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Tunwal Lithino Li Images

9 images
Tunwal Lithino Li Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.58 kWh
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range100-110 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Tunwal Lithino Li comparison with similar bikes

Tunwal Lithino Li
Ampere Magnus EX
Evolet Derby
Okaya EV Freedum
Komaki X2 Vogue
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Joy e-bike Gen Next Nanu
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W
BattRE Electric Mobility ONE
Odysse Electric Racer
₹74,990*
₹74,999*
₹74,999*
₹74,900*
₹62,311*
₹74,500*
₹70,000*
₹75,499*
₹74,000*
₹76,000*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6-7 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
-
Range
100-110 km
Range
121 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
75 Km
Range
85-90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
90 km
Range
60-70 km
Range
85 km
Range
70 km
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2100 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1 kW
Motor Power
249 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1200 W
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
82 kg
Kerb Weight
76 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
81 kg
Kerb Weight
62 kg
Kerb Weight
65 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingLithino Li vs Magnus EXLithino Li vs DerbyLithino Li vs FreedumLithino Li vs X2 VogueLithino Li vs ClassIQLithino Li vs Gen Next NanuLithino Li vs Jaunty-3WLithino Li vs ONELithino Li vs Racer
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Tunwal Bikes

Tunwal Lithino Li EMI

STD
25 kmph | 100-110 km
₹ 74,990*
STD
25 kmph | 100-110 km
₹74,990*
EMI ₹1168.81/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
