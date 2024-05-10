Tunwal Lithino 2.0 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 71,990. Visit your nearest Tunwal Lithino 2.0 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 71,990. Visit your nearest Tunwal Lithino 2.0 dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Tunwal Lithino 2.0 on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Lithino 2.0 is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Chennai, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Chennai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Lithino 2.0 STD ₹ 71,990