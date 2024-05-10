Tunwal Elektrika 60 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 75,370.
Visit your nearest
Tunwal Elektrika 60 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Tunwal Elektrika 60 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tunwal Elektrika 60 is mainly compared to Okinawa Dual which starts at Rs. 58,992 in Jaipur, Techo Electra Saathi which starts at Rs. 57,697 in Jaipur and Hayasa Nirbhar starting at Rs. 65,550 in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Elektrika 60 Elektrika 60 LI ₹ 75,370
