Triumph Trident 660 STD 2025

9.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Trident 660 Key Specs
Engine660 cc
View all Trident 660 specs and features

Trident 660 STD 2025

Trident 660 STD 2025 Prices

The Trident 660 STD 2025, is listed at ₹9.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Trident 660 STD 2025 Mileage

All variants of the Trident 660 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Trident 660 STD 2025 Colours

The Trident 660 STD 2025 is available in 4 colour options: Cobalt Blue Or Sapphire Black, Cosmic Yellow Or Sapphire Black, Diablo Red Or Sapphire Black, Jet Black.

Trident 660 STD 2025 Engine and Transmission

The Trident 660 STD 2025 is powered by a 660 cc engine.

Trident 660 STD 2025 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Trident 660's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville T100 priced between ₹9.69 Lakhs - 10.29 Lakhs or the Kawasaki Z900 priced ₹9.99 Lakhs.

Trident 660 STD 2025 Specs & Features

The Trident 660 STD 2025 has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Triumph Trident 660 STD 2025 Price

Trident 660 STD 2025

₹9.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,49,000
RTO
77,120
Insurance
30,066
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,56,186
EMI@20,552/mo
Triumph Trident 660 STD 2025 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 litres
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1407 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
790 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front: 17 x 3.5, Rear: 17 x 5.5 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 120/70R17, Rear: 180/55R17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
210 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
81 PS@6250 rpm
Stroke
51.1 mm
Max Torque
64 Nm@6250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
660 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
injection with electronic throttle control
Bore
74.0 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular steel perimeter frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Showa 41mm upside down separate function forks (SFF)
Rear Suspension
Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Road and Rain
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
10,000 miles (16,000 km) /12 months service interval, whichever comes first
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
No
Display
Yes, LCD TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12 V,8 Ah
Triumph Trident 660 STD 2025 EMI
EMI18,497 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,60,567
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,60,567
Interest Amount
2,49,249
Payable Amount
11,09,816

Triumph Trident 660 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

9.69 - 10.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Trident 660vsBonneville T100
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Trident 660vsZ900
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.77 - 7.91 LakhsEx-Showroom
Trident 660vsNinja 650
Honda CB750 Hornet

Honda CB750 Hornet

9.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Trident 660vsCB750 Hornet
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R

9.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Trident 660vsNinja ZX-4R

view all specs and features

