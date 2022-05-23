Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 21.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 24.04 Lakhs in Gurugram. The lowest price Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 21.16 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Tiger 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 24.04 Lakhs in Gurugram. The lowest price model is Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro and the most priced model is Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer. Visit your nearest Triumph Tiger 1200 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers. Triumph Tiger 1200 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Pro ₹ 21.16 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Pro ₹ 22.38 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 GT Explorer ₹ 22.93 Lakhs Triumph Tiger 1200 Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer ₹ 24.04 Lakhs