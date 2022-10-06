Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 11.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 11.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX which starts at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs in Jaipur, Kawasaki Versys 1000 which starts at Rs. 10.89 Lakhs in Jaipur and Triumph Daytona 660 starting at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs in Jaipur.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Tiger Sport 660 STD ₹ 11.24 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price