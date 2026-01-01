|Engine
|398 cc
The Thruxton 400 STD, is listed at ₹3.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thruxton 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thruxton 400 STD is available in 4 colour options: Lava Red Gloss Aluminium Silver, Metallic Racing Yellow Aluminium Silver, Pearl Metallic White Storm Grey, Phantom Black Aluminium Silver.
The Thruxton 400 STD is powered by a 398 cc engine.
In the Thruxton 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 priced ₹2.98 Lakhs or the Zontes GK350 priced ₹3.22 Lakhs.
The Thruxton 400 STD has Clock, Projector Headlights, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.