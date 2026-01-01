hamburger icon
Thruxton 400PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front Left View
1/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front Right View
2/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Front View
3/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear Left View
4/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear Right View
5/20
Triumph Thruxton 400 Rear View
View all Images
6/20

Triumph Thruxton 400 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Triumph Thruxton 400 Key Specs
Engine398 cc
View all Thruxton 400 specs and features

Thruxton 400 STD

Thruxton 400 STD Prices

The Thruxton 400 STD, is listed at ₹3.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thruxton 400 STD Mileage

All variants of the Thruxton 400 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thruxton 400 STD Colours

The Thruxton 400 STD is available in 4 colour options: Lava Red Gloss Aluminium Silver, Metallic Racing Yellow Aluminium Silver, Pearl Metallic White Storm Grey, Phantom Black Aluminium Silver.

Thruxton 400 STD Engine and Transmission

The Thruxton 400 STD is powered by a 398 cc engine.

Thruxton 400 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thruxton 400's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 priced ₹2.98 Lakhs or the Zontes GK350 priced ₹3.22 Lakhs.

Thruxton 400 STD Specs & Features

The Thruxton 400 STD has Clock, Projector Headlights, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Thruxton 400 STD Price

Thruxton 400 STD

₹3.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,74,137
RTO
21,930
Insurance
22,140
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,18,207
EMI@6,840/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Triumph Thruxton 400 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
795 mm
Kerb Weight
183 kg
Height
1110 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
775 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
42 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
43 mm upside down Big Piston forks. travel wheel 140 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. travel wheel 130mm

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Thruxton 400 STD EMI
EMI6,156 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,86,386
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,86,386
Interest Amount
82,947
Payable Amount
3,69,333

Triumph Thruxton 400 Alternatives

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.98 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thruxton 400vsSvartpilen 401
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.22 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thruxton 400vsGK350
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.79 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thruxton 400vsX440 T
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thruxton 400vsK-Light 250V
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thruxton 400vsX440

Popular Cafe Racer Bikes

Atumobile Atum Vader

Atumobile Atum Vader

1.08 - 1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Atum Vader Price in Delhi
Benelli Leoncino 500

Benelli Leoncino 500

4.99 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Leoncino 500 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer

BMW R NineT Racer

16.9 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Ducati Scrambler

Ducati Scrambler

9.97 - 12.6 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scrambler Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

View all  Popular Cafe Racer Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details