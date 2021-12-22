Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Twin on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 8.22 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Twin top variant goes up to Rs. 9.01 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Twin ABS and the most priced model is Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Street Twin dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Triumph Street Twin on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Twin is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Indore, Kawasaki Z900 which starts at Rs. 7.7 Lakhs in Indore and Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R starting at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Twin ABS ₹ 8.22 Lakhs Triumph Street Twin 2021 ₹ 8.69 Lakhs Triumph Street Twin Gold Line 2021 ₹ 9.01 Lakhs
