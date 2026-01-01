|Engine
|765 cc
The Street Triple RS Silver Ice, is listed at ₹14.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Street Triple offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Street Triple RS Silver Ice is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow.
The Street Triple RS Silver Ice is powered by a 765 cc engine.
In the Street Triple's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the KTM 890 Duke R priced ₹14.5 Lakhs.
The Street Triple RS Silver Ice has Clock, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.