Street Triple Price Mileage Specifications
Triumph Street Triple Front Left View
1/13
Triumph Street Triple Front Right View
2/13
Triumph Street Triple Front View
3/13
Triumph Street Triple Left View
4/13
Triumph Street Triple Rear Left View
5/13
Triumph Street Triple Rear Right View
6/13

Triumph Street Triple R Crystal White

12.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Street Triple Key Specs
Engine765 cc
View all Street Triple specs and features

Street Triple R Crystal White

Street Triple R Crystal White Prices

The Street Triple R Crystal White, is listed at ₹12.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Street Triple R Crystal White Mileage

All variants of the Street Triple offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Street Triple R Crystal White Colours

The Street Triple R Crystal White is available in 4 colour options: Crystal White, Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow.

Street Triple R Crystal White Engine and Transmission

The Street Triple R Crystal White is powered by a 765 cc engine.

Street Triple R Crystal White vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Street Triple's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CBR650R priced ₹11.16 Lakhs or the KTM 890 Duke R priced ₹14.5 Lakhs.

Street Triple R Crystal White Specs & Features

The Street Triple R Crystal White has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Street Triple R Crystal White Price

Street Triple R Crystal White

₹12.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,16,300
RTO
89,304
Insurance
35,357
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,40,961
EMI@26,673/mo


Triumph Street Triple R Crystal White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1402 mm
Height
1047 mm
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Saddle Height
826 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
220 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
53.4 mm
Max Torque
80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
765 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Rake - 23.7 Degree, Trail - 97.8 mm, Swingarm - Twin-sided
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Street Triple R Crystal White EMI
EMI24,006 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,16,864
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,16,864
Interest Amount
3,23,482
Payable Amount
14,40,346

Triumph Street Triple other Variants

Street Triple R Silver Ice

₹12.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,86,300
RTO
86,904
Insurance
34,886
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,08,090
EMI@25,967/mo


Street Triple RS Silver Ice

₹14.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,92,800
RTO
1,03,424
Insurance
38,127
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,34,351
EMI@30,830/mo
View breakup

Street Triple RS Carnival Red

₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,800
RTO
1,05,824
Insurance
38,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,67,222
EMI@31,536/mo
View breakup

Street Triple RS Cosmic Yellow

₹14.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,22,800
RTO
1,05,824
Insurance
38,598
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,67,222
EMI@31,536/mo
View breakup

