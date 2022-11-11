Triumph Street Triple Variants

Triumph Street Triple price starts at ₹ 10.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Triple price starts at ₹ 10.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Street Triple comes in 7 variants. Triumph Street Triple's top variant is RS Cosmic Yellow. Read MoreRead Less