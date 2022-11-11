Triumph Street Triple Price:
Triumph Street Triple is priced between Rs. 10.17 - 12.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Triumph Street Triple?
The Triumph Street Triple is available in 7 variants - R Silver Ice, R, R Crystal White, RS Silver Ice, RS, RS Carnival Red, RS Cosmic Yellow.
What are the Triumph Street Triple colour options?
Triumph Street Triple comes in four colour options: Crystal White, Silver Ice, Carnival Red, Cosmic Yellow.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph Street Triple?
Triumph Street Triple comes in petrol engine options, comes with 765 cc engine, and features a Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Triumph Street Triple?
Triumph Street Triple rivals are Suzuki GSX-8R, Triumph Daytona 660, KTM 790 Adventure, Honda CBR650R, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R, Triumph Bonneville T120.
What is the mileage of Triumph Street Triple?
Triumph Street Triple comes with a mileage of 19.2 kmpl (Company claimed).