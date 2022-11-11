Street TriplePriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Triumph Street Triple Front Left View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Street Triple

Launched in Nov 2013

₹10.17 - 12.07 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Street Triple Key Specs

Engine

Street Triple: 765.0 cc

Mileage

Street Triple: 19.2 kmpl

Power

Street Triple: 120.0 - 130.0 ps

Speed

Street Triple: 220.0 kmph

View all Street Triple Specs and Features

Triumph Street Triple Latest Update

Latest News:

KTM 890 Duke R vs Triumph Street Triple 765 RS: Which big bike should you pick
Triumph Street Triple 765 R gets new Matt Baja Orange colour. Check it out

Triumph Street Triple Price:

Triumph Street Triple is priced between Rs. 10.17 - 12.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Triumph Street Triple?

Triumph Street Triple Variants
Triumph Street Triple price starts at ₹ 10.17 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 12.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
7 Variants Available
Street Triple R Silver Ice₹10.17 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
Street Triple R₹10.43 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Mobile Application
Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Street Triple R Crystal White₹10.43 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
Street Triple RS Silver Ice₹11.81 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Mobile Application
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
Street Triple RS₹12.07 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Battery Capacity: 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Street Triple RS Carnival Red₹12.07 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
ABS: Dual Channel
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Street Triple RS Cosmic Yellow₹12.07 Lakhs*
765 cc
220 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Triumph Street Triple Images

13 images
View All Street Triple Images

Triumph Street Triple Colours

Triumph Street Triple is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Crystal white
Silver ice
Carnival red
Cosmic yellow

Triumph Street Triple Specifications and Features

Max Power120-130 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque80 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine765 cc
Max Speed220 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Street Triple specs and features

Triumph Street Triple comparison with similar bikes

Triumph Street Triple
Suzuki GSX-8R
Triumph Daytona 660
Honda CBR650R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T100
Kawasaki Versys 1100
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Kawasaki Z900
₹10.43 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹11.09 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
₹12.9 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
Power
123 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
124 PS
Power
80 PS
Power
65 PS
Power
135 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
125 PS
Torque
79 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
105 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Engine
765 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
636 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
900 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
948 cc
Kerb Weight
188 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Kerb Weight
236 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
257 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Length
2052 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2025 mm
Length
2170 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2270 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2070 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Cafe Racer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Triumph Street Triple Videos

Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022

Popular Triumph Bikes

