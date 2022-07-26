Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 10.38 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Street Scrambler 900 top variant goes up to Rs. 11.04 Lakhs in Gurugram.
The lowest price model is Triumph Street Scrambler 900 STD and the most priced model is Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Gold Line Edition.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers.
Triumph Street Scrambler 900 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Street Scrambler 900 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Gurugram, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 11.34 Lakhs in Gurugram and Triumph Bonneville Bobber starting at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs in Gurugram.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Street Scrambler 900 STD ₹ 10.38 Lakhs Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Sandstorm Edition ₹ 11.04 Lakhs Triumph Street Scrambler 900 Gold Line Edition ₹ 11.04 Lakhs
