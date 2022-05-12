Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 comes with 1160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Speed Triple 1200 starts at Rs. 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Speed Triple 1200 sits in the Sports Naked Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 price starts at ₹ 16.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Triple 1200 comes in 1 variants. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 top variant price is ₹ 16.95 Lakhs.
₹16.95 Lakhs*
1160 cc
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price