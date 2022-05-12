HT Auto
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Specifications

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 starting price is Rs. 16,95,000 in India. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
16.95 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Specs

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 comes with 1160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Speed Triple 1200 starts at Rs. 16.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Speed Triple 1200 ...Read More

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Dry Weight
198 kg
Height
1089 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
792 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
3
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
13.2:1
Displacement
1160 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
90.0 mm
Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Öhlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload, rebound and compression damping, 120 mm rear wheel travel.
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload, rebound and compression damping, 120 mm travel.
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 News

The newly added Matt Baja Orange paint sports new and very distinctive looking Silver Ice and Graphite RS graphics.
2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS introduced in Matt Baja Orange colour option
12 May 2022
It is also likely to be introduced in India next year.&nbsp;
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR breaks cover
15 Sept 2021
The new teaser clears air on the exterior design of the bike.&nbsp;
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR to be officially revealed on this date
11 Sept 2021
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Variants & Price List

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 price starts at ₹ 16.95 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 16.95 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Triple 1200 comes in 1 variants. Triumph Speed Triple 1200 top variant price is ₹ 16.95 Lakhs.

RS
16.95 Lakhs*
1160 cc
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

