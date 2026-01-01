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Speed Triple 1200PriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Right View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Rear Right View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Front Right View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Engine View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Exhaust View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Front Break View
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
19.85 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Key Specs
Engine1160 cc
View all Speed Triple 1200 specs and features

Speed Triple 1200 RS

Speed Triple 1200 RS Prices

The Speed Triple 1200 RS, is listed at ₹19.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed Triple 1200 RS Mileage

All variants of the Speed Triple 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed Triple 1200 RS Colours

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in 4 colour options: Sapphire Black, Matt Baja Orange, Matt Silver Ice, Carnival Red.

Speed Triple 1200 RS Engine and Transmission

The Speed Triple 1200 RS is powered by a 1160 cc engine.

Speed Triple 1200 RS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed Triple 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs or the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs.

Speed Triple 1200 RS Specs & Features

The Speed Triple 1200 RS has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Price

Speed Triple 1200 RS

₹19.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
17,95,000
RTO
1,43,600
Insurance
46,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,84,608
EMI@42,657/mo
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Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 litres
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Kerb Weight
198 kg
Height
1089 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70 ZR17 Rear :-190/55 ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
275.9 km
Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
125 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
6 Speed Manual
Displacement
1160 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate with Assist and Slipper Clutch
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
90 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43 mm NIX30 upside down forks with adjustable preload
Rear Suspension
Ohlins TTX36 twin tube monoshock with preload

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sport, Road, Rain, Track and Rider
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
My Triumph Connectivity, TFT Display
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
No
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
12V 8Ah
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS EMI
EMI38,391 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
17,86,147
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
17,86,147
Interest Amount
5,17,329
Payable Amount
23,03,476

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Alternatives

Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950

17.11 - 19.05 Lakhs
Speed Triple 1200vsHypermotard 950
Ducati Streetfighter V2

Ducati Streetfighter V2

17.86 - 19.88 Lakhs
Speed Triple 1200vsStreetfighter V2
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

17.63 - 18.7 Lakhs
Speed Triple 1200vsHypermotard 698 Mono
Indian FTR

Indian FTR

19.38 - 22.03 Lakhs
Speed Triple 1200vsFTR
KTM 890 Duke R

KTM 890 Duke R

14.5 Lakhs
Speed Triple 1200vs890 Duke R

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