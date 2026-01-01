|Engine
|1160 cc
The Speed Triple 1200 RS, is listed at ₹19.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Speed Triple 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in 4 colour options: Sapphire Black, Matt Baja Orange, Matt Silver Ice, Carnival Red.
The Speed Triple 1200 RS is powered by a 1160 cc engine.
In the Speed Triple 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ducati Hypermotard 950 priced between ₹17.11 Lakhs - 19.05 Lakhs or the Ducati Streetfighter V2 priced between ₹17.86 Lakhs - 19.88 Lakhs.
The Speed Triple 1200 RS has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and USB Charging Port.