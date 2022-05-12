Saved Articles

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 On Road Price in Bengaluru

16.95 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Bengaluru
Speed Triple 1200 Price in Bengaluru

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 20.57 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS₹ 20.57 Lakhs
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Variant Wise Price List in Bengaluru

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
RS
₹20.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1160 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,95,000
RTO
3,05,100
Insurance
40,307
Accessories Charges
16,950
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Bengaluru)
20,57,357
EMI@44,221/mo
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 News

The newly added Matt Baja Orange paint sports new and very distinctive looking Silver Ice and Graphite RS graphics.
2023 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS introduced in Matt Baja Orange colour option
12 May 2022
It is also likely to be introduced in India next year.&nbsp;
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR breaks cover
15 Sept 2021
The new teaser clears air on the exterior design of the bike.&nbsp;
New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR to be officially revealed on this date
11 Sept 2021
From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
13 Dec 2023
India Bike Week 2023 was held in Vagator, Goa.
India Bike Week 2023: Top motorcycle launches and highlights
12 Dec 2023
Triumph Speed Triple 1200 Videos

Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
Watch: Triumph 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS unveiled
27 Jan 2021
Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS motorcycle.
Watch: Triumph unveils 2021 Speed Triple 1200 RS
26 Jan 2021
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
