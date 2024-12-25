What is the on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mangalore? The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Mangalore is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mangalore? The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Mangalore amount to Rs. 71,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Mangalore is Rs. 20,112.