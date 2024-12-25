Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price in Gurugram starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 900 dealers and showrooms in Gurugram for best offers. Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price breakup in Gurugram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 is mainly compared to Brixton Cromwell 1200 X which starts at Rs. 9.1 Lakhs in Gurugram and Brixton Cromwell 1200 starting at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Gurugram. Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD ₹ 9.92 Lakhs