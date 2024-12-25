HT Auto

Triumph Speed Twin 900 On Road Price in Ernakulam

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Right View
1/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front View
2/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Right View
3/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Top View
4/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Front Left View
5/7
Triumph Speed Twin 900 Rear Left View
View all Images
6/7
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
8.89 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ernakulam
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Speed Twin 900 Price in Ernakulam

Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD₹ 9.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Variant Wise Price List in Ernakulam

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
900 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,89,000
RTO
71,120
Insurance
31,790
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Ernakulam)
9,91,910
EMI@21,320/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Triumph Speed Twin 900 Alternatives

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

Brixton Cromwell 1200 X

9.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cromwell 1200 X Price in Ernakulam
Brixton Cromwell 1200

Brixton Cromwell 1200

7.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cromwell 1200 Price in Ernakulam

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Speed Twin 900 News

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
New Triumph Speed Twin 900 on your wishlist? All the major updates to know
25 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 23: Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi merger, Triumph Speed Twin 900 launched & more…
24 Dec 2024
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 version of the Speed Twin 900 motorcycle in India with significant updates, including its styling, upgraded chassis and latest technology.
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle launched in India. Check price, features and other updates
23 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 21: TVS Jupiter 110 review, Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased
22 Dec 2024
Triumph will offer the motorbike in three colour options – Pure White (shown above). Aluminium Silver. and Phantom Black.&nbsp;
2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch. Check the updates
21 Dec 2024
View all
 Triumph Speed Twin 900 News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Triumph Speed Twin 900 FAQs

The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Ernakulam is Rs. 9.92 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Ernakulam amount to Rs. 71,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 900 in Ernakulam is Rs. 20,112.
The insurance charges for Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD in Ernakulam are Rs. 31,790, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

1.84 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki KLX 230

Kawasaki KLX 230

3.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed Twin 900

Triumph Speed Twin 900

8.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Activa 125

Honda Activa 125

94,422 - 97,147
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Hero Destini 125 2024

Hero Destini 125 2024

90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1 - 1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Numeros Diplos Max

Numeros Diplos Max

1 - 2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details