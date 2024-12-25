Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 900 dealers and showrooms in Calcutta for best offers. Triumph Speed Twin 900 on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Triumph Speed Twin 900 is mainly compared to Brixton Cromwell 1200 X which starts at Rs. 9.1 Lakhs in Calcutta and Brixton Cromwell 1200 starting at Rs. 7.84 Lakhs in Calcutta. Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed Twin 900 STD ₹ 9.92 Lakhs