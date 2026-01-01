|Engine
|1200 cc
The Speed Twin 1200 TFC, is listed at ₹23.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Speed Twin 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is available in 5 colour options: Aluminium Silver, Baja Orange Sapphire Black, Carnival Red And Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black, Crystal White And Sapphire Black.
The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is powered by a 1200 cc engine.
In the Speed Twin 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Classic priced ₹14.02 Lakhs.
The Speed Twin 1200 TFC has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and USB Charging Port.