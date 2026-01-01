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Speed Twin 1200PriceMileageSpecifications
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Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Left View
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Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
23.18 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
View all Speed Twin 1200 specs and features

Speed Twin 1200 TFC

Speed Twin 1200 TFC Prices

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC, is listed at ₹23.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed Twin 1200 TFC Mileage

All variants of the Speed Twin 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed Twin 1200 TFC Colours

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is available in 5 colour options: Aluminium Silver, Baja Orange Sapphire Black, Carnival Red And Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black, Crystal White And Sapphire Black.

Speed Twin 1200 TFC Engine and Transmission

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is powered by a 1200 cc engine.

Speed Twin 1200 TFC vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed Twin 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Super Scout priced ₹16.15 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Classic priced ₹14.02 Lakhs.

Speed Twin 1200 TFC Specs & Features

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs and USB Charging Port.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC Price

Speed Twin 1200 TFC

₹23.18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,000
RTO
1,67,920
Insurance
50,779
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,17,699
EMI@49,816/mo
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Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Length
2073 mm
Wheelbase
1414 mm
Height
1127 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
4 - Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 R17, Rear :-160/60 R17
Rear Caliper
2 - Piston
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
105 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC, 2700 Firing Order
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi-plate, Slip And Assist
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
97.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Ohlins RSUs With External Reservoirs, Adjustable For Pre-load, Compression And Rebound Damping, Wheel Travel - 123 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm USD Marzocchi Forks, Travel - 120 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
USB Charging Port
Yes
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC EMI
EMI44,835 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,85,929
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,85,929
Interest Amount
6,04,156
Payable Amount
26,90,085

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 other Variants

Speed Twin 1200 STD

₹15.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
13,83,800
RTO
1,10,704
Insurance
39,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,34,059
EMI@32,973/mo
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Speed Twin 1200 RS

₹18.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,77,600
RTO
1,34,208
Insurance
44,166
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,55,974
EMI@39,892/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Alternatives

Indian Super Scout

Indian Super Scout

16.15 Lakhs
Speed Twin 1200vsSuper Scout
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 Lakhs
Speed Twin 1200vsScout Classic
Indian 101 Scout

Indian 101 Scout

15.99 Lakhs
Speed Twin 1200vs101 Scout
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

18.05 Lakhs
Speed Twin 1200vsSportster S
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
+2
Speed Twin 1200vsNightster
Indian Scout Rogue

Indian Scout Rogue

17.28 - 17.41 Lakhs
Speed Twin 1200vsScout Rogue

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