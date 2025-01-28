Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Mangalore.
The lowest price model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD and the most priced model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is mainly compared to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Mangalore, Triumph Bonneville Bobber which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Mangalore and Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD ₹ 14.15 Lakhs Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS ₹ 17.16 Lakhs
