Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD and the most priced model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 1200 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is mainly compared to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Bengaluru, Triumph Bonneville Bobber which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Bengaluru and Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD ₹ 14.15 Lakhs Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS ₹ 17.16 Lakhs