New Speed Triple 1200 RS
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Left View
1/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Right View
2/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front View
3/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Left View
4/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Left View
5/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Right View
6/8

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD

22.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Key Specs
Engine1160 cc
View all New Speed Triple 1200 RS specs and features

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Prices

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD, is listed at ₹22.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Mileage

All variants of the New Speed Triple 1200 RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Colours

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD is available in 3 colour options: Granite Diablo Red, Granite Triumph Performance Yellow, Jet Black.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Engine and Transmission

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD is powered by a 1160 cc engine.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the New Speed Triple 1200 RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Triumph Rocket 3 priced between ₹24.03 Lakhs - 24.67 Lakhs.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Specs & Features

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Price

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,39,000
RTO
1,46,500
Insurance
46,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,508
EMI@47,964/mo
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1085 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front:17 x 3.50, Rear: 17 x 6.00
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 120/70ZR17 58W, Rear: 190/55ZR17 75W
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
183 PS@10750 rpm
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 8750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Gear Box
6 speed
Displacement
1160 cc
Fuel Supply
fuel injection with electronic throttle control
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Aluminium twin spar frame, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43mm fully adjustable USD forks, 120mm travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping
Rear Suspension
Ohlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 120mm rear wheel travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Sport, Track, Rider
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Additional Features
127 g/km EURO 5+ CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5" TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-Ion
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD EMI
EMI43,167 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,08,357
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,08,357
Interest Amount
5,81,689
Payable Amount
25,90,046

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS other Variants

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,06,900
RTO
1,96,552
Insurance
64,459
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,911
EMI@55,194/mo
View all Popular Roadster Bikes

view all specs and features

View all Popular Luxury Bikes

View all Triumph Bikes

