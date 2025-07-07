Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Specifications Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS starting price is Rs. 20,39,000 in India. Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1160 cc engine. Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS mileage is 18.18 kmpl.

