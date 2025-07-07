hamburger icon
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Left View
1/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Right View
2/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front View
3/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Left View
4/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Left View
5/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Right View
6/8

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Specifications

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS starting price is Rs. 20,39,000 in India. Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1160 cc engine. Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS mileage is 18.18 kmpl.
20.39 - 23.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Specs

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS comes with 1160 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of New Speed Triple 1200 RS starts at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model,

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Specifications and Features

Limited Edition
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Height
1089 mm
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
810 mm
Wheelbase
1445 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain chain
Displacement
1160 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
90.0 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Ohlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 120mm rear wheel travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43mm fully adjustable USD forks, 120mm travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Road,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Shift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, Full keyless system, System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer, Swingarm - Aluminium, single-sided, Rake - 23.9º, Trail - 104.7 mm, Rider Focussed Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Alternatives

BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
S 1000 R Specs
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

24.03 - 24.67 LakhsEx-Showroom
Rocket 3 Specs

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Related News

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Variants & Price List

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS price starts at ₹ 20.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 23.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS comes in 2 variants. Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS's top variant is Limited Edition

20.39 Lakhs*
1160 cc
183 PS
23.07 Lakhs*
1160 cc
183 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

