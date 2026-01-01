Additional Features

Shift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, Full keyless system, System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer, Swingarm - Aluminium, single-sided, Rake - 23.9º, Trail - 104.7 mm, Rider Focussed Technology