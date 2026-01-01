hamburger icon
New Speed Triple 1200 RSPriceMileageSpecifications
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Left View
1/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front Right View
2/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Front View
3/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Left View
4/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Left View
5/8
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Rear Right View
View all Images
6/8

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
25.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Key Specs
Engine1160 cc
View all New Speed Triple 1200 RS specs and features

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Prices

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition, is listed at ₹25.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Mileage

All variants of the New Speed Triple 1200 RS offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Colours

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition is available in 3 colour options: Granite Diablo Red, Granite Triumph Performance Yellow, Jet Black.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Engine and Transmission

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition is powered by a 1160 cc engine.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the New Speed Triple 1200 RS's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW S 1000 R priced ₹21.27 Lakhs or the Triumph Rocket 3 priced between ₹24.03 Lakhs - 24.67 Lakhs.

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Specs & Features

The New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition has Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Price

New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition

₹25.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,06,900
RTO
1,96,552
Insurance
64,459
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,67,911
EMI@55,194/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15.5 L
Wheelbase
1445 mm
Height
1089 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
810 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 120/70-17 Rear :-190/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Cast Aluminium
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
230 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
180 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60.8 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain chain
Displacement
1160 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
3
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
90.0 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Ohlins monoshock RSU with linkage, 120mm rear wheel travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping
Front Suspension
Ohlins 43mm fully adjustable USD forks, 120mm travel, SmartEC3 OBTi system electronic compression / rebound damping

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Track,Rain,Road,Sports,Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Shift Assist - Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, Full keyless system, System - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control, Exhaust - Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with underslung primary silencer and side mounted secondary silencer, Swingarm - Aluminium, single-sided, Rake - 23.9º, Trail - 104.7 mm, Rider Focussed Technology
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Limited Edition EMI
EMI49,675 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
23,11,119
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
23,11,119
Interest Amount
6,69,379
Payable Amount
29,80,498

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS other Variants

New Speed Triple 1200 RS STD

₹22.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,39,000
RTO
1,46,500
Insurance
46,008
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,31,508
EMI@47,964/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Alternatives

BMW S 1000 R

BMW S 1000 R

21.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
New Speed Triple 1200 RSvsS 1000 R
Triumph Rocket 3

Triumph Rocket 3

24.03 - 24.67 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
New Speed Triple 1200 RSvsRocket 3

Popular Roadster Bikes

Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.99 - 17.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Scout Bobber Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

1.05 - 1.4 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster Pro Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster X

Ola Electric Roadster X

99,999 - 1.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster X Price in Delhi
Ola Electric Roadster X+

Ola Electric Roadster X+

1.3 - 1.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster X+ Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Roadster Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details