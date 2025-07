Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS Price:

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS is priced at Rs. 20.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS?

The Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS?

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1160 cc engine, and features a Roadster Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS?

Triumph New Speed Triple 1200 RS rivals are Indian Scout Bobber, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic, BMW R 1300 R, Triumph Rocket 3, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 12.