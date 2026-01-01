hamburger icon
Triumph Speed T4 Front Right View
Triumph Speed T4 Left View
Triumph Speed T4 Right View
Triumph Speed T4 Seat View
Triumph Speed T4 Speedometer View
Triumph Speed T4 Start Ignition View
Triumph Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White

2.45 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Speed T4 Key Specs
Engine398.15 cc
View all Speed T4 specs and features

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Prices

The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White, is listed at ₹2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Mileage

All variants of the Speed T4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Colours

The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White is available in 5 colour options: Baja Orange, Caspian Blue And Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss And Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black And Storm Grey, Phantom Black And Pearl Metallic White.

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Engine and Transmission

The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White is powered by a 398.15 cc engine.

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed T4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 priced between ₹1.96 Lakhs - 2.19 Lakhs or the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs.

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Specs & Features

The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Triumph Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Price

Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White

₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,03,119
RTO
17,750
Insurance
23,827
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,44,696
EMI@5,259/mo
Triumph Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
1406 mm
Height
1098 mm
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Saddle Height
806 mm
Width
827 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
135 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
31 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
64.0 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398.15 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
89.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
43mm Telescopic Fork. 140mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 120mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue and Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White EMI
EMI4,734 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,20,226
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,20,226
Interest Amount
63,785
Payable Amount
2,84,011

Triumph Speed T4 other Variants

Speed T4 STD

₹2.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,98,999
RTO
15,919
Insurance
20,961
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,35,879
EMI@5,070/mo
