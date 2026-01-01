|Engine
|398.15 cc
The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White, is listed at ₹2.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Speed T4 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White is available in 5 colour options: Baja Orange, Caspian Blue And Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss And Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black And Storm Grey, Phantom Black And Pearl Metallic White.
The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White is powered by a 398.15 cc engine.
In the Speed T4's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 priced between ₹1.96 Lakhs - 2.19 Lakhs or the Honda CB350RS priced between ₹1.97 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs.
The Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.