Triumph Speed T4 Orange-Red-Black and Grey-Black and White Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES Dimensions and Capacity Fuel Capacity 13 L Wheelbase 1406 mm Height 1098 mm Kerb Weight 180 kg Saddle Height 806 mm Width 827 mm Tyres and Brakes ABS Dual Channel Wheel Size Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm Front Brake Diameter 300 mm Tyre Size Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/70-17 Rear Brake Diameter 230 mm Front Brake Disc Wheels Type Alloy Tyre Type Tubeless Rear Brake Disc Mileage and Performance Max Speed 135 kmph Engine and Transmission Max Power 31 PS @ 7000 rpm Stroke 64.0 mm Max Torque 36 Nm @ 5000 rpm Transmission Manual Drive Type Chain Drive Displacement 398.15 cc Fuel Type Petrol Engine Type Liquid-cooled, 4 valve, DOHC, single-cylinder Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip Cooling System Liquid Cooled No Of Cylinders 1 Starting Self Start Only Valve Per Cylinder 4 Gear Box 6 Speed Fuel Supply Fuel Injection Bore 89.0 mm Emission Type bs6-2.0 Chassis and Suspension Body Graphics Yes Front Suspension 43mm Telescopic Fork. 140mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 120mm wheel travel Features and Safety Riding Modes Yes Speedometer Analogue Odometer Digital Fuel Gauge Digital Instrument Console Analogue and Digital Tachometer Digital Tripmeter Digital Seat Type Single Console Analogue and Digital Pass Switch Yes Passenger Footrest Yes USB Charging Port Yes Display Yes Electricals Tail Light LED Turn Signal Lamp LED Low Fuel Indicator Yes Headlight LED