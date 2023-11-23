Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Speed 400 on road price in Calcutta starts from Rs. 2.73 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Triumph Speed 400 dealers and showrooms in Calcutta for best offers.
Triumph Speed 400 on road price breakup in Calcutta includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Speed 400 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Calcutta, Honda CB350 which starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Calcutta and Royal Enfield Classic 350 starting at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Calcutta.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed 400 STD ₹ 2.73 Lakhs
