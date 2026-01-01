hamburger icon
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD

3.41 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Key Specs
Engine398 cc
Scrambler 400 XC STD

Scrambler 400 XC STD Prices

The Scrambler 400 XC STD, is listed at ₹3.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler 400 XC STD Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler 400 XC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler 400 XC STD Colours

The Scrambler 400 XC STD is available in 3 colour options: Granite, Racing Yellow, Vanilla White.

Scrambler 400 XC STD Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler 400 XC STD is powered by a 398 cc engine.

Scrambler 400 XC STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler 400 XC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.26 Lakhs or the KTM 390 Enduro R priced between ₹3.41 Lakhs - 3.54 Lakhs.

Scrambler 400 XC STD Specs & Features

The Scrambler 400 XC STD has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD Price

Scrambler 400 XC STD

₹3.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,94,147
RTO
25,032
Insurance
22,063
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,41,242
EMI@7,335/mo
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Kerb Weight
190 kg
Height
1169 mm
Saddle Height
835 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
64 mm
Max Torque
37.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4 valve, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
No Of Cylinders
1
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
89 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
43mm upside down Big Piston forks. 150 mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
Gas monoshock RSU with external reservoir and pre-load adjustment. 150 mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD EMI
EMI6,601 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,07,117
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,07,117
Interest Amount
88,952
Payable Amount
3,96,069

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R

3.41 - 3.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvs390 Enduro R
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvs350T
Kawasaki KLX 110RL

Kawasaki KLX 110RL

2.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvsKLX 110RL
Kawasaki KX65

Kawasaki KX65

3.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvsKX65
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

3.06 - 3.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scrambler 400 XCvsHimalayan 450

