What is the on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Indore? The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Indore is Rs. 3.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Indore? The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Indore amount to Rs. 25,032, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Indore is Rs. 6,917.