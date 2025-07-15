What is the on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Hyderabad? The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Hyderabad is Rs. 3.53 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Hyderabad? The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Hyderabad amount to Rs. 36,798, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Hyderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Hyderabad is Rs. 7,158.