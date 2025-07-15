What is the on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Gurugram? The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Gurugram is Rs. 3.41 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Gurugram? The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Gurugram amount to Rs. 25,032, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Gurugram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Gurugram is Rs. 6,917.