What is the on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Bangalore? The on-road price of Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Bangalore is Rs. 3.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC STD in Bangalore amount to Rs. 54,446, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Scrambler 400 XC in Bangalore is Rs. 7,516.