The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a versatile cruiser bike that combines classic design with modern features. Priced at 2.64 Lakhs, it offers a compelling package for riders seeking both style and performance. Price:

Ex-Showroom Price: 2.64 Lakhs

Specs and Features:

Engine: The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is equipped with a robust 398.15 cc single-cylinder engine.

Max Power: It generates 39.5 bhp at 8000 rpm, ensuring ample power for a variety of riding conditions.

Max Torque: Offering 37.5 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm, it provides the necessary grunt for smooth acceleration.

Fuel Type: This cruiser bike runs on petrol, offering convenience and availability.

Transmission: It features a manual transmission for precise control over gear shifting.

ABS: Equipped with an Anti-lock Braking System, enhancing safety during sudden stops.

Traction Control: The Scrambler 400 X also offers traction control, a valuable feature for maintaining stability on different surfaces.

Headlight: Utilizing energy-efficient LED lighting for improved visibility.

Body Type: Classified as a Cruiser Bike, it combines comfort and style for long rides.

Kick and Self Start: Riders have the option of using both kick and self-start mechanisms.

Speedometer: Featuring an analog speedometer, providing a classic touch.

Rivals: If you're considering the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, it's important to compare it to some of its rivals:

Jawa 42 Bobber: Known for its retro appeal and competitive pricing.

Honda CB300F: Offers a compact and agile option for city commuting.

Hero 450 ADV: An adventure-oriented bike with a solid reputation.

Honda Rebel 500: A cruiser with a different design philosophy compared to the Scrambler.

Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure: Known for its off-road capabilities, appealing to adventure enthusiasts. In conclusion, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X stands out with a harmonious blend of classic design and modern technology. Its competitive price, strong engine, and safety features make it a reliable choice for riders seeking a unique and enjoyable cruising experience. When comparing it to rivals like the Jawa 42 Bobber or Honda CB300F, the Scrambler 400 X offers a distinct and appealing option in the cruiser bike segment.