Triumph Scrambler 400 X Front Right View
View all Images

TRIUMPH Scrambler 400 X

Launched in Oct 2023

4.0
2 Reviews
₹2.64 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scrambler 400 X Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 398.15 cc

Scrambler 400 X: 398.15 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 30.17 kmpl

Scrambler 400 X: 28.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 34.89 ps

Scrambler 400 X: 40.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 150.0 kmph

Scrambler 400 X: 160.0 kmph

About Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Latest Update

  Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?
  • Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?

    • The Triumph Scrambler 400 X is a versatile cruiser bike that combines classic design with modern features. Priced at 2.64 Lakhs, it offers a compelling package for riders seeking both style and performance. Price:

    • Ex-Showroom Price: 2.64 Lakhs

    Specs and Features:

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Variants
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X price starts at ₹ 2.64 Lakhs .
    1 Variant Available
    Scrambler 400 X STD₹2.64 Lakhs*
    398.15 cc
    160 kmph
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Seat Type: Split
    ABS: Dual Channel
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Good handlingFit and finish feels like a proper TriumphCan do mild off-roading

    Cons

    Vibey engine above 5,000 rpmTall seat heightAwkward instrument cluster

    Triumph took the market by storm when they launched the Speed 400 in the Indian market. The motorcycle was very well accepted because of this the hype around its scrambler version also increased. Both motorcycles are being manufactured by Bajaj Auto. The partnership was formally announced five years ago and after the Speed 400, it seems like the products coming from the partnership will be promising.

    Now the brand has launched the Scrambler 400 X. It is essentially a scrambler version of the Speed 400. However, it is not just a cosmetic job, Triumph has made a few mechanical changes to the motorcycle as well. So, how is it to ride? Well, today we will be answering that very same question.

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Images

    14 images
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Colours

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Carnival red and phantom black
    Phantom black and silver ice
    Matt khaki green and fusion white

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Specifications and Features

    Max Power40 PS
    Body TypeScrambler Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage28.3 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine398.15 cc
    Max Speed160 Kmph
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X comparison with similar bikes

    Triumph Scrambler 400 X
    Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler
    ₹2.64 Lakhs*
    ₹2.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    3.2
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    40 PS
    Power
    29.1 PS
    Torque
    37.5 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Engine
    398.15 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Kerb Weight
    186 kg
    Kerb Weight
    182 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Body Type
    Scrambler Bikes
    Body Type
    Scrambler Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X Offers
    Delhi
    Bring Home Triumph Vehicle and Get Rate of interes...
    Applicable on scrambler-400-xstd variant
    Expiring on 1 Apr
    View Offer
    Triumph Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    One Triumph, Kailash Colony
    A 14, Near Kailash Colony Metro Station,Delhi 110048
    +91 - 8588943764
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X EMI

    Select Variant:
    STD
    40 PS @ 8000 rpm | 160 kmph | 364 km
    ₹ 2.64 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    STD
    40 PS @ 8000 rpm | 160 kmph | 364 km
    ₹2.64 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹4795.01/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Triumph Scrambler 400 X User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    1
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    An Extremely stable bike with Traction control
    This bike is absolutely different than others. It has got a very decent & also dashing look which can suits to different generations. While ridding it become so smooth the suspension systems so effective which never allow to feel any jerking & finally never get tired after so much ridding. The road gripe is superb which can make a zip ride in cities. The ground is clearance is making this different which can negotiate any rough roads very comfortably. All electrical systems are very effective, specially the head light gives absolute clear view. Finally the Engine sound is outstanding within the range of 400 cc bike. The style & looks makes it different than others, The bike gives immense value for money !By: Arghajit Kumar Bandopadhyay (Mar 26, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Best Bike but Pricey
    The bike is comfortable but not ideal for long rides. The engine sound is decent but could be better. It would be great if the bike were bulkier and the sound quality improved.By: rahul roy (Dec 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review

